Dando vueltas

01:00:02

Lounge Lizards "No Pain For Cakes" (Live)

Bob Malach "I Put Spell On You"

Vince Jones "Big CitY"

Georgie Fame “Yeah, Yeah”

Diamond, Angel & Crooks “She Put It In My Pocket”

Ben Sidran “Language Of The Blues”

Barbara Thompson's Paraphernalia “Sax Rap” (Short Cut)

Ricky Peterson “Out Of This World”

Fredy Studer “Sans Titre”

Manfred Mann's Plain Music “Medicine Song”

Mark Isaacs / Dave Holland / Roy Haynes “First Encounter”

Oregon “Aurora”

Mikis Theodorakis “Imaste Dio”