Cuando los elefantes sueñan con la música

En este mes de mayo, el día 13, Stevie Wonder cumplirá 73 años. Grabaciones de algunas de sus grandes canciones por Chico Pinheiro & Romero Lubambo ('Send one your love'), Biréli Lagrène & Sylvain Luc ('Isn´t she lovely'), Laura Littardi ('Another star'), Lisa Ono ('You are the sunshine of my life', 'My chérie amour'), Fabrizio Bosso Quartet ('I wish', 'Moon blue', 'Overjoyed'), Maria João & Mário Laginha ('Lately'), Gal Costa ('Nada mais'), Viktoria Tolstoy ('Can´t help it') y Lakecia Benjamin ('Don´t you worry ´bout a thing').



