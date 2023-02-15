58:41

El 15 de febrero de 1965, con solo 45 años, fallecía en Santa Bárbara, California, Nat King Cole. Recordamos al cantante y pianista en 'The very thought of you', 'But beautiful', 'Impossible', 'Making believe you´re here', 'For all we know', 'This ain´t right', 'All for you', 'Straighten up and fly right', 'Mona Lisa', 'Unforgettable', 'Tenderly', 'It happens to be me', 'When I fall in love' 'Stardust', 'Nature boy', 'Little girl' y 'I´m in the mood for love'.