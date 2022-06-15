58:47

El 15 de junio de 1996 se fue una de las mayores cantantes de la historia del jazz y la música popular. Recordamos a Ella Fitzgerald en grabaciones de 'How long has this been going on?', 'Someone to watch over me', 'But not for me', 'I´ve got a crush on you', 'I´ve got the world on a string', 'For sentimental reasons', 'I get a kick out of you', 'Just one of those things', 'Too darn hot', 'All of you', 'I didn´t know what time it was', 'My funny Valentine', 'The lady is a tramp', 'I got rhythm', 'Fascinating rhythm' y 'Too marvelous for words'.