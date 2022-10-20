59:00

Sesenta y dos años después se edita en disco la grabación del concierto que Ella Fitzgerald ofreció el 16 de agosto de 1958, en el auditorio del Hollywood Bowl de Los Angeles, arropada por una orquesta bajo la dirección del arreglista Paul Weston. 'Ella at the Hollywood Bowl: The Irving Berlin songbook' contiene clásicos del compositor como 'The song is ended', 'You´re laughing at me', 'How deep is the ocean', 'Heatwave'. 'Cheek to cheek', 'Top hat, white tie and tails', 'I´ve got my love to keep me warm', 'Get thee behind me Satan', 'Let´s face the music and dance', 'Always', 'Puttin on the Ritz' o 'Alexander´s ragtime band'. Además, canciones de Cole Porter, grabadas también en directo por Ella Fitzgerald: 'Love for sale', 'Just one of those things', 'My heart belongs to daddy', 'C´est magnifique', 'Anything goes' y 'Let´s do it'.