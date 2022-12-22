58:57

El pianista Keith Jarrett y el contrabajista Charlie Haden tocando 'Where can I go without you' y 'Eveverytime we say good bye' en su disco del año 2014 'Last dance' y 'No moon at all' y 'One day I´ll fly away' en el disco de 2010 'Jasmine'. Hay dúo con el guitarrista Pat Metheny con 'Two for the road' y 'First song' en el disco 'Beyond the Missouri sky'. Y el Charlie Haden Quartet West en los discos 'Always say good bye' (la pieza que le da título y 'My love and I'), 'Sophisticated ladies ('Alone together') y 'Haunted heart' ('The long good bye').