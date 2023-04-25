58:49

El 25 de abril de 1917, en Newport News, Virginia, nacía Ella Fitzgerald, una de las mayores cantantes de la historia. La escuchamos cantando 'April in Paris' (Vernon Duke/Yip Harburg), 'I´ve got you under my skin', 'I get a kick out of you', 'All of you', 'Night and day', 'Love for sale' (Cole Porter), 'Have you met miss Jones?', 'Where or when', 'I didn´t know what time it was' (Richard Rodgers/Lorenz Hart), 'I got rhythm', 'Love is here to stay', 'Embraceable you', 'But not for me' (George Gershwin/Ira Gershwin), 'Too marvelous for words' y 'Skylark' (Johnny Mercer).