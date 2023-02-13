58:30

El nuevo disco de piano solo de Brad Mehldau, 'Your mother should know', está dedicado a los Beatles con grabaciones de temas del grupo de Liverpool como 'I am the walrus', 'Your mother should know', 'I saw her standing there', 'For no one', 'Here, there and everywhere', 'Maxwell's silver hammer' o 'Golden slumbers'. Más Beatles, con Caetano Veloso ('Eleanor Rigby', 'Lady Madonna'), Rita Lee ('A hard day´s night', 'If I fell', 'All my loving') y Toninho Horta ('She´s leaving home').