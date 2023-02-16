Cuando los elefantes sueñan con la música

58:23

Los últimos discos de Nelson Faria 'Baladas brasileiras' ('Desenho de giz', 'Doce de coco', 'Assum preto', 'Dindi'), Brad Mehldau 'Your mother should know' ('For no one', 'Baby´s in black', 'She said she said', 'Your mother should know'), Lucas Santtana 'O paraíso' ('The fool on the hill', 'Vamos ficar na terra', 'Errare humanum est', 'No interior de tudo') y Bill Laurance & Michael League 'Where you wish you were' ('Kin').