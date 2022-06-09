59:09

Canciones de Cole Porter, nacido el 9 de junio de 1891, en grabaciones de Ben Webster & Coleman Hawkins ('You'd be so nice to come home to'), Sarah Vaughan ('Just one of those things'), Louis Armstrong ('Just one of those things', 'Let's fall in love'), Ella Fitzgerald ('I love Paris', 'Anything goes', 'Night and day'), Billie Holiday ('Easy to love', 'Love for sale'), Caetano Veloso ('Love for sale', 'So in love'), Betty Carter ('Most gentlemen don't like love') y John Coltrane ('Everytime we say goodbye').