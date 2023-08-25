01:59:19

Concierto celebrado el día 20 de julio de 2023 en el Royal Concertgebouw de Amsterdam. FLEETWOOD MAC: Songbird. PAUL MCCARTNEY: Blackbird. TRADICIONAL: She's like the swallow. GYÖRGY LIGETI: Madrigales sin sentido. HUW WATKINS: The phoenix and the turtle. FRANZ SCHUBERT: Flucht, D.825. MAURICE RAVEL: Trois beaux oiseaux du Paradis, de las 'Trois Chansons'. FRANCIS POULENC: Pilons l’orge, from 'Huit chansons françaises, FP 130'. Clément Janequin: Le chant des oyseaux. EDWARD JOHNSON: Come, blessed bird. JACQUES ARCADELT: Il Bianco e dolce Cigno. PIERRE PASSEREAU: Il est bel et bon. MALCOLM WILLIAMSON: The musicians of Bremen. BETH ORTON: Call me the breeze. LAURA MVULA: Father, Father. FREDDIE MERCURY: Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy. The King's Singers

