Concierto de estío

Festivales de Verano de Euroradio. Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier. Concierto celebrado el 18 de julio de 2022 en La Ópera Berlioz, Le Corum de Montpellier (Francia).

CHILCOTT: Days, from ‘Even such is time’. BYRD: Praise the Lord, all ye gentiles. TALLIS: God grant with grace. BYRD: Vigilate, from ‘Cantiones Sacrae’. MACMILLAN: O,chì mì na mòrbheanna. VAUGHAN-WILLIAMS: Over hill, over dale. VAUGHAN-WILLIAMS: Bushes and Briars. STANFORD: Quick! We have but a second. TRADICIONAL: Loch Lomond. Dance to thy daddy. Danny Boy. Migildi magildi. PATTERSON: Time Piece. TALBOT: The wishing tree. DRAYTON: Masterpiece. MERCURY: Good old-fashioned lover boy. MVULA: Father, Father. ORTON: Call me the breeze. McCARTNEY: Yesterday. The King’s Singers.

Contenido disponible hasta el 23 de septiembre de 2022.