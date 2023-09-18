58:21

Vientos, metales, cuernos, trombones y trompetas, saxos clarinetes y trompas… De Nueva Orleans a Oakland, de Memphis a Burdeos, de Chicago a Nueva York o Londres o Madrid. Figures ilustres, inequívocas de tales instrumentos: Michael Jackson, Everything But the Girl o Al Jarreau recurriendo al trío legendario The Seawind Horns (Jerry Hey, Bill Reichenbach y Larry Williams) o Phil Collins evocando a los vientos y metales de Earth Wind & Fire o aquellos arreglos orquestales de Peter Gabriel en su álbum “So”. Temas recientes de Joel Sarakula, Natalie Merchante y The Delfines y rescates de momentos trompeteros de Neil Young o Fleetwood Mac.

DISCO 1 JOEL SARAKULA Theme From The Love Club (ESCA)

DISCO 2 AL JARREAU Breakin’ Away (Cara B Corte 1)

DISCO 3 MICHAEL JACKSON Rock With You (2)

DISCO 4 PETER GABRIEL Sledgehammer (Cara 1 Corte 2)

DISCO 5 PHIL COLLINS I Missed Again (7)

DISCO 6 ORLEANS Everybody Needs Some Music (Cara 2 Corte 1)

DISCO 7 THE DELINES Kid Codeine (2)

DISCO 8 FLEETWOOD MAC Tusk (Cara 4 Corte 4)

DISCO 9 NEIL YOUNG & THE BLUENOTES This Note’s Not For You (Cara 1 Corte 2)

DISCO 10 NATALIE MERCHANT Tower Of Babel (8)

DISCO 11 DANNY WILSON I Won’t Be Here When You Get Home (13)

DISCO 12 EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL Get Back Together (Cara 1 Corte 2)

DISCO 13 HARRY CONNICK JR. We Are In Love (1)



