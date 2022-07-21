Canciones especiales de seres humanos muy especiales. ¿Quién es Valéria N. Sauri? ¿22 años? Ven’nus. Y ¿Lindsey Jordan? ¿23 años? Snail Mail Y ¿quién es Matt Hanna de Boston? Esos dúos en bellísima armonía de Nancy Sinatra y Lee Greenwood o de Jeremy Zucker y Chelsea Cutler…Descubrimos el segundo epé de otro dúo: Flossum. ¿Y quién era Roger Voudouris? Pink Martini están de gira por España.
DISCO 1 THE CHAMPIONS OF WHAT IF … And Breathe (8)
DISCO 2 EELS The Gentle Souls (7)
DISCO 3 JEREMY ZUCKER & CHELSEA CUTLER You Were Good To Me (KACEY - 16)
DISCO 4 NANCY & LEE Summer Wine (HOMES -1)
DISCO 5 DISCOVER Summerstereo (1)
DISCO 6 LONNIE MACK Rings (MAYER - 18)
DISCO 7 SNAIL MAIL Heatwave (4)
DISCO 8 COLORAMA Special Way (6)
DISCO 9 FLOSSUM Soc Com Som (1)
DISCO 10 KACEY MUSGRAVES Justified (KACEY - 6)
DISCO 11 LEON BRIDGES Steam (CROZ - 14)
DISCO 12 ROGER VOUDOURIS The Ladder (MAYER - 16)
DISCO 13 VEN’NUS Hi Ha Rumors (4)
DISCO 14 PINK MARTINI Je ne t’aime plus (4)