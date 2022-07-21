58:49

Canciones especiales de seres humanos muy especiales. ¿Quién es Valéria N. Sauri? ¿22 años? Ven’nus. Y ¿Lindsey Jordan? ¿23 años? Snail Mail Y ¿quién es Matt Hanna de Boston? Esos dúos en bellísima armonía de Nancy Sinatra y Lee Greenwood o de Jeremy Zucker y Chelsea Cutler…Descubrimos el segundo epé de otro dúo: Flossum. ¿Y quién era Roger Voudouris? Pink Martini están de gira por España.

DISCO 1 THE CHAMPIONS OF WHAT IF … And Breathe (8)

DISCO 2 EELS The Gentle Souls (7)

DISCO 3 JEREMY ZUCKER & CHELSEA CUTLER You Were Good To Me (KACEY - 16)

DISCO 4 NANCY & LEE Summer Wine (HOMES -1)

DISCO 5 DISCOVER Summerstereo (1)

DISCO 6 LONNIE MACK Rings (MAYER - 18)

DISCO 7 SNAIL MAIL Heatwave (4)

DISCO 8 COLORAMA Special Way (6)

DISCO 9 FLOSSUM Soc Com Som (1)

DISCO 10 KACEY MUSGRAVES Justified (KACEY - 6)

DISCO 11 LEON BRIDGES Steam (CROZ - 14)

DISCO 12 ROGER VOUDOURIS The Ladder (MAYER - 16)

DISCO 13 VEN’NUS Hi Ha Rumors (4)

DISCO 14 PINK MARTINI Je ne t’aime plus (4)