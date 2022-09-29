58:50

¿Smooth Jazz? ¿Jazz Fussion? ¿Jazz-Blues- Soul-Rock? ¿Rhythm & Blues a secas? La guitarra de Louie Shelton que ha sonado en discos de Seals & Crofts, Neil Diamond, Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, Barbra Streissand… haciendo un tema de Toto. El estilo Toto tan copiado como… la guitarra funky vanguardista de Johnny Guitar Watson siempre creando escuela. Recuperamos figuras maravillosas: Larry John McNally, Adrian Gurvitz, Orleans y Evie Sands y escuchamos lo último de Joel Sarakula o Young Gun Silver Fox.

DISCO 1 LOUIE SHELTON Georgy Porgy

DISCO 2 TOTO Waiting For your Love (9)

DISCO 3 YOUNG GUN SILVER FOX Still Got It Goin' On (ESCA)

DISCO 4 AIRPLAY Cryin’ All Night (2)

DISCO 5 EVIE SANDS I Love Makin' Love To You (ESCA)

DISCO 6 ADRIAN GURVITZ Wonder of it All (Cara 1 Corte 2)

DISCO 7 BASIA Drunk On Love (1)

DISCO 8 jOHNNY GUITAR WATSON Your Love Is My Love (ESCA) 0

DISCO 9 JOEL SARAKULA Tragic (ESCA)

DISCO 10 ORLEANS Everybody Needs Some Music (Cara 2 Corte 2)

DISCO 11 CHAKA KHAN Sleep On It (ESCA)

DISCO 12 LARRY JOHN McNALLY Just Like Paradise (Cara 1 Corte 1)

DISCO 13 JOY CROOKES Feet Dont Fail Me Now (ESCA)