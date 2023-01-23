Como lo oyes

Una de guitarras poderosas para que nos gustan los lunes… One from the guitars. Canciones remotas y más recientes. Desde Peter Wolf (Ex-J Geils Band and Jefferson Starship), John Mellencamp o Melissa Etheridge a Don Dixon, William The Conqueror, Toto, Fleetwood Mac o Warren Zevon que mañana cumpliría 76 años. Os deseo unas felices y potentes guitarras.
DISCO 0 TOTO Live For Today
DISCO 1 PETER WOLF Come As You Are
DISCO 2 WILLIAM AND THE CONQUEROR Looking For The Cure
DISCO 3 4 NON BLONDES Old Mr. Heffer
DISCO 4 JOHN COUGAR MELLENCAMP Small Town
DISCO 5 DON DIXON Your Sister Told Me
DISCO 6 MARY KARLZEN Everybody’s Sleeping
DISCO 7 HÜSKER DÜ Could You Be The One
DISCO 8 TODD RUNDGREN Secret Society
DISCO 9 WARREN ZEVON Lawyers, Guns & Money
DISCO 10 FLEETWOOD MAC The Chain
DISCO 11 TOMMY TUTONE No Way To Cry
DISCO 12 JESSE MALIN Addicted (3) NY Before de War 2015
DISCO 13 MELISSA ETHERIDGE Memphis Train
DISCO 14 STEVE MILLER BAND Midnight Train