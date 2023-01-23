Como lo oyes

59:00

Una de guitarras poderosas para que nos gustan los lunes… One from the guitars. Canciones remotas y más recientes. Desde Peter Wolf (Ex-J Geils Band and Jefferson Starship), John Mellencamp o Melissa Etheridge a Don Dixon, William The Conqueror, Toto, Fleetwood Mac o Warren Zevon que mañana cumpliría 76 años. Os deseo unas felices y potentes guitarras.

DISCO 0 TOTO Live For Today

DISCO 1 PETER WOLF Come As You Are

DISCO 2 WILLIAM AND THE CONQUEROR Looking For The Cure

DISCO 3 4 NON BLONDES Old Mr. Heffer

DISCO 4 JOHN COUGAR MELLENCAMP Small Town

DISCO 5 DON DIXON Your Sister Told Me

DISCO 6 MARY KARLZEN Everybody’s Sleeping

DISCO 7 HÜSKER DÜ Could You Be The One

DISCO 8 TODD RUNDGREN Secret Society

DISCO 9 WARREN ZEVON Lawyers, Guns & Money

DISCO 10 FLEETWOOD MAC The Chain

DISCO 11 TOMMY TUTONE No Way To Cry

DISCO 12 JESSE MALIN Addicted (3) NY Before de War 2015

DISCO 13 MELISSA ETHERIDGE Memphis Train

DISCO 14 STEVE MILLER BAND Midnight Train



