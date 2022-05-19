Algunas novedades: Saphie Wells, Warpaint, Ben Sidran, PM Warson o Bruce Hornsby. También rescates de canciones de este mismo siglo y de los años setenta del siglo pasado. Antojos muy guapos como Sea Level o The Blue Nile y el encuentro de Susana Hoffs (Bangles) y Matthew Sweet.
DISCO 1 SEA LEVEL Twenty Miles From Nowhere
DISCO 2 BRUCE HORNSBY Too Much Monkey Business
DISCO 3 MATTHEW SWEET & SUSANA HOFFS The May Call You Up Tonight
DISCO 4 THE BLUE NILE She Saw The World
DISCO 5 LYNN MILES There’s No Music
DISCO 6 ATLANTA RHYTHM SECTION Do It Or Die
DISCO 7 DAVID MEAD Fighting For Your Life
DISCO 8 BEN SIDRAN Ain’t Misbehavin’
DISCO 9 DONAVON FRANKENREITER Move By Yourself
DISCO 10 SAPHIE WELLS Go Back to Where We Were
DISCO 12 WARPAINT Stevie
DISCO 13 PM WARSON Dig Deep
DISCO 14 SEAN WATKINS Summer’s Coming