58:56

Algunas novedades: Saphie Wells, Warpaint, Ben Sidran, PM Warson o Bruce Hornsby. También rescates de canciones de este mismo siglo y de los años setenta del siglo pasado. Antojos muy guapos como Sea Level o The Blue Nile y el encuentro de Susana Hoffs (Bangles) y Matthew Sweet.

DISCO 1 SEA LEVEL Twenty Miles From Nowhere

DISCO 2 BRUCE HORNSBY Too Much Monkey Business

DISCO 3 MATTHEW SWEET & SUSANA HOFFS The May Call You Up Tonight

DISCO 4 THE BLUE NILE She Saw The World

DISCO 5 LYNN MILES There’s No Music

DISCO 6 ATLANTA RHYTHM SECTION Do It Or Die

DISCO 7 DAVID MEAD Fighting For Your Life

DISCO 8 BEN SIDRAN Ain’t Misbehavin’

DISCO 9 DONAVON FRANKENREITER Move By Yourself

DISCO 10 SAPHIE WELLS Go Back to Where We Were

DISCO 12 WARPAINT Stevie

DISCO 13 PM WARSON Dig Deep

DISCO 14 SEAN WATKINS Summer’s Coming