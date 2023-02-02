58:44

Canciones recónditas, bellas, emotivas... De los catalanes Carrots (con el gran Vicente Maciá "Willy", es decir Pigmy incluido) o los canadienses Tokio Police Club o los estadounidenses de Chicago The Freddy Jones Band a artistas top como Fleetwood Mac, o Rickie Lee Jones, además de recuperar a figuras olvidadas como Toy Caldwell (Marshall Tucker Band), Freebo o Mary Chapin Carpenter.

DISCO 1 CARROTS Nice To Meet You, Johnny ALL IT TAKES IS A LITTLE CONFIDENCE

DISCO 2 TOKIO POLICE CLUB Argentina Part 1 & Part 2 Forcefield 2014

DISCO 3 FLEETWOOD MAC Sara (Alternative Mix)

DISCO 4 THE FREDDY JONES BAND In A Daydream

DISCO 5 MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER Heaven

DISCO 6 FREEBO Trouble

DISCO 7 TOY CALDWELL This Ol’ Cowboy

DISCO 8 RICKIE LEE JONES We Belong Together