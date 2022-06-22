58:52

Novedades… y eventos de rock internacional… Giras por España de Madness o Vandoliers; Nuevos discos del matrimonio Tedeschi-Trucks, de Wallis Bird, Jesse Mac Cormac, Dan Millson, Arcade Fire Kate J Pearson o Joel Sarakula. Y mañana celebraremos el cumpleaños 70º de Gino Vannelli.

DISCO 1 VANDOLIERS Cigarettes in the Rain (8)

DISCO 2 MADNESS One Step Beyond (2)

DISCO 3 TRACK DOGS My Love Feels Real (2)

DISCO 4 JEFF BECK & JOHNNY DEPP This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr (CLO CANCIONES DE HOY)

DISCO 5 TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND Hear My Dear (1)

DISCO 6 CLIFF BEACH So Into You (CLO CANCIONES DE HOY)

DISCO 7 JESSE MAC CORMAC Blue World (1)

DISCO 8 WALLIS BIRD Aquarius (5)

DISCO 9 DAN MILLSON Hello (7)

DISCO 10 ARCADE FIRE The Lightning I & II (6+7 EN CONTINUO)

DISCO 11 JOEL SARAKULA Midnight Driver (CLO CANCIONES DE HOY)

DISCO 12 KATY J. PEARSON Alligator (CLO CANCIONES DE HOY) Sound Of Morning

DISCO 13 GINO VANNELLI How Sweet The Silence (11)