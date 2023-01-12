58:55

Desde los días gloriosos del Nothern Soul británico o el espine Dor en los años ochenta del siglo pasado, la música soul disfruta de grandes públicos dentro y fuera del Reino Unido. Nombre consagrados - Average White Band, Paul Weller, Level 42, Michael Kiwanuka, Lisa Stansfield, Joss Stone o Amy Winehouse y un sin fin de grandes artistas, desde Mica Paris, Duffy, Arlo Parks, Swing Out Sister, Hue & Cry, Mica Paris The Brand New Heavies, Incognito, Joe Cocker, etc, etc, etc. Segundo capítulo.

DISCO 1 AVERAGE WHITE BAND Pick Up The Pieces

DISCO 2 THE BLOW MONKEYS It Doesn’t To Be That Way

DISCO 3 SADE Nothing Came Come Between Us

DISCO 4 SIMPLY RED The Right Thing

DISCO 5 THE PASADENAS Tribute (Right On)

DISCO 6 TARA KEMP Green And Gold

DISCO 7 THE FOUNDATIONS Build Me Up Buttercup

DISCO 8 MICA PARIS My One Temptation

DISCO 9 PAUL JOHNSON Every Kinda People

DISCO 10 THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES Dream On Dreamer

DISCO 11 THE CHRISTIANS Born Again

DISCO 12 PAUL YOUNG Come Back And Stay

DISCO 13 AMY WINEHOUSE In My Bed