59:00

En los años ochenta del siglo veinte, el soul británico vivió un período de esplendor que se extendió una década más: Sade, Lisa Stansfield, Dina Carrol, Beverly Knight, Diana King, All Saint o The Brand New Heavies o Incognito que surgieron del fenómeno Acid Jazz. Empezamos con el tema instrumental de Swing Out Sister de su tercer disco, "Get In Touch With Yourself" publicado en 1992.

DISCO 1 SWING OUT SISTER* Everyday Crime (12) 5’02

DISCO 2 LISA STANSFIELD Never Gonna Give You Up (Propellerheads Mix) 8’42

DISCO 3 SADE By Your Side (Ben Watt Lay Dod Remix 8’55

DISCO 4 SHIRLEY BASSEY Goldfinger (2) 5’53

DISCO 5 ALL SAINTS Pure Shoes (2 Da Beach U Don’t Stop Remix) (11) 5’02

DISCO 6 THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES Sunlight (2) 6’59

DISCO 7 INCOGNITO Brazil Love Affair 9’19 LIVE IN LONDON 2019

DISCO 8 MICA PARIS We Were Made For Love (4) 5’00

*Swing Out Sister made their chart topping UK No.1 debut album in 1987 and this track together with all other tracks of this album deserve much more attention than this