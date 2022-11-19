58:51

Estrenamos lo nuevo de Gecko Turner avance de su álbum quinto “Soemeone From Badajoz” y de Shirley Davis & The Silverbacks.También más temas actuales de Jonas Blue, Joel Sarakula, Danny Toeman o Pink junto a rescates de Pauline Henry, Stevie Wonder o Ray Parker Jr.

DISCO 1 JOHNNY GUITAR WATSON De John's Delight (ESCA)

DISCO 2 DANNY TOEMAN When The Lights Go Down (ESCA)

DISCO 3 GECKO TURNER Ain’t No Fun Preachin’ to the Choir (ESCA)

DISCO 4 JOY CROOKES I Dont Mind [Explicit] (ESCA)

DISCO 5 JONAS BLUE & LOUISA JOHNSON. Always Be There (ESCA)

DISCO 6 PINK Never Gonna Not Dance Again [Explicit] (ESCA)

DISCO RAY PARKER JR. & RAYDIO It’s Time to Party Now (ESCA) T wo Places at the Same Time

DISCO 8 DIANA ROSS Let's Do It (ESCA)

DISCO 9 STEVIE WONDER If You Really Love Me (ESCA) Where I’m Coming From

DISCO 10 JOEL SARAKULA Tragic (ESCA)

DISCO 11 SUMMER. WALKER Pharrell Williams, The Neptunes Dat Right There (ESCA)

DISCO 12 PAULINE HENRY Watch The Miracle Start (12" Version) (ESCA)

DISCO 13 SHIRLEY DAVIS & THE SILVERBACKS We The People Who Are Darker Than Blue (ESCA)