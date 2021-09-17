58:52

Músicas negras. Black Is BlacK… Keep It Hot! Diana Ross ha vuelto dándonos las gracias. Entramos en la banda sonora del musical “Cinderella”. Temas de actualidad de Sophia Tessa, Prince, Drake, Calvin Harris o York. Y mucho calorcito bailón con Donna Summer, Kool & The Gang, Cheryl Lynn y Prince. Y atención: Kool & The Gang vuelven bajo la ley de la supervivencia.

DISCO 1 INCOGNITO Tales From The Beach (15)

DISCO 2 YORK The Days In Brazil feat Guida De Palma (ORDENADOR)

DISCO 3 DIANA ROSS If The World Just Danced (ORDENADOR)

DISCO 4 KOOL & THE GANG Too Hot Mix (ORDENADOR) + KOOL & THE GANG Too Pursuit of Happiness (ORDENADOR)

DISCO 5 DONNA SUMMER Hot Stuff (9)

DISCO 6 PRINCE Hot Summer (5)

DISCO 7 CHERYL LYNN Keep it Hot (8)

DISCO 8 ME’SHELL NDEGEOCELLO Hot night [feat. Talib Kweli] (ORDENADOR) Cookie: The Anthropological Mixtape 2002

DISCO 9 IDINA MENZEL Material Girl (Cinderella Musical) (ORDENADOR)

DISCO 10 SOPHIA MESSA Breakfast in Bed (feat. Avenue Beat) (ARTISTS FOR PEACE - 16)

DISCO 12 DRAKE feat. Lil Baby Girls Want Girls (ORDENADOR)

DISCO 13 CALVIN HARRIS & Tom Grennan By Your Side (ORDENADOR)

DISCO 14 ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (The Blessed Madonna Remix) [Extended]( ORDENADOR)