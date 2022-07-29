59:00

Los días 9 y 10 de septiembre se celebrará en Segovia el primer Afro Blue Festival con artistas que veneramos como Shirley Davis, Izo Fitzroy, El Combo BatangaLos Saxos del Averno, Nikki Hill o Jp Bimeni y sus Black Belts. La banda sonora de la película “Minions, The Rise Of Gru” se consiste en versiones de grandes temas del funk y de la música disco interpretadas por artistas de ahora como H.E.R., Brittany Howard, Gary Clark Jr, o Thundercat junto a leyendas como Verdine White, (superviviente de Earth Wind & Fire) o Diana Ross. Y de la tierra, el viento y el fuego al argumento, a la emoción celestial de grandes veteranos: The Dramatics, Tavares o Tom Grant y Patrice Rushen junto a Bruno Mars.

DISCO 1 VERDINE WHITE Cool (From ‘Minions The Rise of Gru' OST)

DISCO 2 SHIRLEY DAVIS & THE SILVERBACKS Take Out The Trashf

DISCO 3 EL CONGO BATANGA Ají Gua Guao

DISCO 4 JESSIE WARE Free Yourself

DISCO 5 POLO & PAN, JACQUES From a World to Another

DISCO 6 BRUNO MARS Locked Out Of Heaven

DISCO 7 EARTH WIND & FIRE Boogie Wonderland

DISCO 8 BRITTANY HOWARD & VERDINE WHITE Shining Star (From ‘Minions The Rise of Gru' OST)

DISCO 9 GARY CLARK JR Vehicle (From ‘Minions The Rise of Gru' OST)

DISCO 10 JACKSON WANG Born To Be Alive (From ‘Minions The Rise of Gru' OST)

DISCO 11 TAVARES Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel

DISCO 12 TOM GRANT & PATRICE RUSHEN Heaven Is Waiting

DISCO 13 THE DRAMATICS That Heaven Kind Of Feeling

DISCO 14 CHERISH Do It To It