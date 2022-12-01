58:59

Cuarta parte de la nueva serie "Arpegios". Un repertorio con base instrumental de arpegios de guitarra o acordes desplegados por dedos mágicos de guitarristas, de músicos especiales: The Innocence mission, Led Zeppelin, Stephen Bishop, Bill Frisell, Seals & Crofts, Crissi Cochrane, Orleans… Víctor y Diego, es decir nuestros Simon & Garfunkel. Otro programa tranquilito con un sonido preferentemente del rock anglosajón… y con más españoles como Ramón Arroyo o Pigmy (Carrots).

DISCO 1 ORLEANS Sails (5)

DISCO 2 THE INNOCENCE MISSION Lake Shore Drive (5)

DISCO 3 JORMA KAUKONEN There’s A Bright Side Somewhere (2)

DISCO 4 PIGMY El Hombre Menguante (4)

DISCO 5 SARA K. I Really Do (4)

DISCO 6 CRISSI COCHRANE Pretty Words (7)

DISCO 7 RAMÓN ARROYO Hoy no (HAN LLOVIDO 15 AÑOS - 11)

DISCO 8 STEPHEN BISHOP Rebecca’s Theme (10)

DISCO 9 STEPHEN BISHOP Never Letting Go (CARELESS - 2)

DISCO 10 FLORENCE WARNER Drawing Pictures (Cara 2 Corte 2 ¿?)

DISCO 11 BILL FRISELL Good Old People (2)

DISCO 12 KELLY JOE PHELPS Not So Far To Go (4)

DISCO 13 SEALS & CROFTS Ruby Jean and Billie Lee (7)

DISCO 14 VÍCTOR Y DIEGO Canción última (CD 2 - 6)

DISCO 15 LED ZEPPELIN Stairway To Heaven (4)