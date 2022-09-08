Como lo oyes

58:49

El 8 de septiembre de 2019 murió Camilo Sesto

Y hoy hace 90 años nació Patsy Cline y hace 125 años el trovador pionero de Misisipí Jimmy Rodgers y hace 95 años otra gran figura del country: Harlan Howard… Ron Pigpen McKennan, fundador de Grateful Dead, hubiera cumplido hoy 77 años de no haber fallecido a la edad fatídica de 27 años. Benjamin Orr hubiera cumplido los mismos años de no haber muerto en 2000 a los 53. Y también es el cumpleaños de Neko Case, Aimee Mann, Ray Wilson (Stiltskin y Genesis), el gran bajista Will Lee, la estrella Pink. Y el 8 de septiembre de 1841 vino al mundo Antonín Leopold Dvořák…

DISCO 1 ANTONY DVORAK Sinfonía nº 9 (4)

DISCO 2 PATSY CLINE Crazy (ESCA)

DISCO 3 PATSY CLINE Waling After Midnight (1)

DISCO 4 HARLAN HOWARD I Fall To Pieces (ESCA)

DISCO 5 JIMMY RODGERS Frankie & Johnny (ESCA)

DISCO 6 NEKO CASE Theis Tornado Loves You (1)

DISCO 7 AIMEE MANN The Moth (10)

DISCO 8 GRATEFUL DEAD (Ron “Pigpen” McKennan) Good Morning, School Girl"

DISCO 9 THE CARS (BENJAMIN ORR) Drive (4)

DISCO 10 RAY WILSON (GENESIS) Calling All Stations (1)

DISCO 11 WILL LEE Giorgy Porgy (ESCA)

DISCO 12 PINK Family Portrait (7)

DISCO 13 CAMILO SESTO Llueve sobre mojado (CD 1 - 4)