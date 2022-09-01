58:15

NELSON: Whole Nelson (3.32). E. Dolphy / E. Davis. NELSON: Trane whistle (6.19) E. Davis. GARLAND: Softly baby (5.59). R. Garland / E. Davis. SWAN: When your lover has gone (5.57) R. Garland / E. Davis. YOUNG: Tickletoe (5.30). J. Griffin / E. Davis. NORMAN: Dr. No's Fantasy (3.58). C. Basie. HOLIDAY: Fine and mellow (6.06). E. Fitzgerald. EDISON: One for the count (5.42). H. Edison / E. Davis. MERCER / BURKE: Midnight sun (4.36) E. Davis