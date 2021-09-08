59:51

GREEN: I wanna be loved (2.47). D. Washington. BLACKBURN / SUESSDORF: Moonlight in Vermont (3.53). B. Holiday. BERLIN: How deep is the ocean? (3.07). P. Lee. PORTER: You'd be so nice to come home to (4.21). H. Merrill. DENNIS / BRENT: Angel eyes (3.00). E. Fitzgerald. BARNES: Something cool (4.20) J. Christy. DAVIS / RAMÍREZ / SHERMAN: Lover man (2.48). B. Dearie. PORTER: I love Paris (2.18) A. Ross. KERR / HARBACH: Smoke gets in your eyes (3.16). H. Forrest. ARLEN / KOEHLER: Stormy weather (3.28). L. Horne. KALMAR: I wanna be loved by you (3.05). M. Monroe. NEWMAN: I think it's going to rain today (3.22). N. Simone. RODGERS / HART: Little girl blue (3.27). D. Staton. YOUNG / WASHINGTON: My foolish heart (3.13). C. McRae. RODGERS / HART: My funny Valentine (3.25). J.A. Greer