Clásicos del jazz y del swing

MANDEL: I want to live (Black nightgown) (3.33). G. Mulligan. PORTER: I've got you under my skin (3.37). P. Jolly. GIUFFRE: Jolly jumps in (2.41). P. Jolly. YOUNG / HEYMAN: Love letters (3.48). P. Jolly. STYNE / CAHN: As long as there's music (2.50). P. Jolly. BARRIS / CLIFFORD: I surrender dear (7.38) P. Jolly. JOLLY: No other love (6.33). P. Jolly. ADAIR / DENNIS: Everything happens to me (6.02). P. Jolly. WESTON / STORDAHL: I should care (4.05). P. Jolly. JOLLY: One for Henry (3.08). P. Jolly. COOTS / GILLESPIE: You go to my head (4.37) P. Jolly.



