Clásicos del jazz y del swing

59:11

MONTGOMERY: O.G.D. (Road song) (5.13). J. Smith / W. Montgomery. YOUNG: Delilah (6.12). W. Montgomery / M. Jackson. GERSHWIN: Summertime (3.46). W. Montgomery. BARROSO: Brazil (4.14). W. Montgomery. RANDAZZO / WEINSTEIN: Goin' out of my head (2.15). W. Montgomery. SHERMAN / SHERMAN: Chim Chim Cheree (4.51). W. Montgomery. STRAYHORN: Take the A train (6.25). W. Montgomery. GREEN / HEUMAN: Body and soul (4.33). W. Montgomery. MONTGOMERY: Fouron six (6.46). W. Kelly / W. Montgomery. RODGERS / HAMMERSTEIN: Surrey with the fringe on top (5.26). W. Montgomery