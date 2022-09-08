59:55

KOSMA / PREVERT: Autumn leaves (5.34). J. Pass / C. McRae. COOTS / GILLESPIE: You go to my head (5.43). J. Pass / E. Fitzgerald. WESTON / STORDAHL / CAHN: I should care (3.24). W. Montgomery / D. Andrews. ELLINGTON: In a sentimental mood (4.34). T. Andrews / P. Cacaarth. KERN: The song is you (3.58). T. Bennett / B. Charlap. KERN: All the things you are (4.39). T. Bennett / B. Charlap. HOWARD: Pick yourself up (3.13). N. Cole / G. Shearing. MANCINI: Moon river (2.38). B. Eckstine. WOLF / HERRON / SINATRA: I'm a fool to want you (3.05). K. Elling / B. Marsalis. LAWRENCE / GROSS: Tenderly (3.24). J. James. RICHARDS / LEIGH: Young at heart (2.44). W. Nelson. EASTWOOD / THOMPSON: Why should I care (3.46). D. Krall. DENNIS: Love turns winter to spring (3.33). J. Christy