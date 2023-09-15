Clásicos del jazz y del swing

59:07

BLOOM / KOEHLER: Good for nothin' Joe (3.22). L. Horne. GORNEY / CLARE: You're my thrill (3.17). L. Horne. ARLEN / KOEHLER: As long as a live (2.49). L. Horne. GERSHWIN: The man I love (3.20). L. Horne. PORTER: Get out of town (2.23). L. Horne. ARLEN / KOEHLER: Stormy weather (3.22). L. Horne. HOWARD: Let me love you (3.19). L. Horne. ARLEN / KOEHLER: I gotta right to sing the blues (3.12). L. Horne. VAN HEUSEN / BURKE: Polka dots and moonbeans (3.11). L. Horne. RODGERS / HAMMERSTEIN: People will say we're in love (3.25). L. Horne. COX: Nobody knows the trouble I've seen (3.00). L. Horne. COOTS / GILLESPIE: You go to my head (3.02). L. Horne. ARLEN / MERCER: One for my baby (3.22). L. Horne. COLEMAN: Call me darling (3.15). L. Horne. YOUNG / WASHINGTON: Love is the thing (3.20). L. Horne



