MONTGOMERY: Montgomeryland funk (4.03). W. Montgomery / H. Land. HENDRICKS: A good git together (3.41). J. Hendricks. WHITNEY / KRAMER: Ain't nobody here but us chickens (2.53). B.B. King. HAWKINS / TAUB: Why do things happen to me (2.47). B.B. King. KING / LING: Jump with you baby (2.26). B.B. King. COPELAND / MARES: Make love to me (1.47). B.B. King. JORDAN / AUSTIN: Is you si or is you ain't my baby? (3.22). B.B. King / Dr. John. HAWKINS / DARNELL: The thrill is gone (5.25). B.B. King. MOORE / THEARD: Let the good times roll (2.39). B.B. King. BRUBECK: Pick up sticks (4.21). D. Brubeck. CHATMAN: Every day I have the blues (5.12). E. Fitzgerald / C. Basie. ELLINGTON / RUSSELL: Don't get around much anymore (3.05). A. Hibbler / D. Ellington. ELLINGTON: Things ain't what they used to be (3.54). M. Tyner