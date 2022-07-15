01:00:07

SCOFIELD: Elder dance (3.58). J. Scofield. SWALLOW: Posmouth figurations (3.31). J. Scofield / S. Swallow. SWALLOW: Falling grace (5.24). J. Scofield / S. Swallow. SCOFIELD: You're under arrest .(7.18). J. Scofield / M. Davis. WILLIAMS: I'm so lonesome I could cry (7.01). J. Scofield. MINGUS: Three or four shades of blues .(12.12). Ch. Mingus. SCOFIELD: You speak my language (6.59). J. Scofield./ P. Metheny.SWALLOW: Awful coffee .(9.24). J. Scofield