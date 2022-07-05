59:51

GERSHWIN: It ain't necessarily so (4.29). A. Farmer / B. Golson. WALLER / RAZAF: Black and blue (4.46). D. Cheatham / N. Payton. BLAKE: Boll weevil blues (4.01). E. Blake. GREEN / HEYMAN: Out of nowhere (5.43). B. Carter. MASCHWITZ / SHERWIN: A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square (3.11). S. Grappelli. HAMPTON: I can give you love (2.48). L. Hampton. RODGERS / HART: Falling in love with love (2.30). S. Jordan. CHURCHILL / MOREY: Someday my prince will come (6.46). R. Carter. HARRIS: To Walter Davis Jr. with love (and Scoby Too) (8.25). B. Harris. WEILL / ANDERSON: September song (4.44). D. Brubeck