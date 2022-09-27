59:32

DUBIN / WARREN: September in the rain (2.58). B. Crosby. WARREN / GORDON: I wish I knew (4.52) J. Coltrane. WARREN / GORDON: There will never be another you (3.00). Ch. Baker. BURKE / VAN HEUSEN: It could happen to you (5.06) I. Sandoval. EVANS: Waltz for Debbie (5.19). I. Sandoval. VAN HEUSEN / BURKE: Here's that rainy day (5.19). B. Evans. HANCOCK: Blow up (8.16). H. Hancock. HANCOCK: Darts (7.50). VSOP. BARTOK: Mikrokosmos (Ostinato) (3.02) Ch. Corea / H. Hancock. COREA: After noon song (2.52). Ch. Corea.