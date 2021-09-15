01:00:43

BASIE / RUSHING: Going to Chicago blues (3.26). J. Rushing / C. Basie. HANDY: Aunt Hagar's blues (4.58). L. Armstrong. HANDY: Careless love (3.13). L. Johnson. TEAGARDEN: Don't tell a man about his woman (2.58). J. Teagarden. GERSHWIN: It ain't necessarily so (3.19). C. Calloway. ELLINGTON / GEORGE: I ain't got nothing but the blues (2.41). A. Hibbler / D. Ellington. TRADICIONAL: Mama don't tear my clothes (2.00). S. Eaglin. MOORE: Caldonia (2.40). L. Jordan. WAITS / BRENNAN: Walk away (2.43). T. Waits. WAITS: Opening montage (4.50). T. Waits / C. Gayle. KERN / DeSYLVA: Look for the silver lining (2.41). Ch. Baker. SCHWARTZ / DIETZ: You and the night and the music (2.27). M. Torme. FAME: The woodshed (6.45). G. Fame. VANCE / POCKRISS: Catch a falling star (2.47). M. Murphy