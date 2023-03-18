Cariño, sabes que soy de otro planeta De casta le viene al monkey 18/03/2023 59:10
Tú eres la ruina mía - Casta
Nubes - dani
Long Live The Strange - Gaz Coombes
No dejemos que se apague - Casta
Moment - Joesef
Same Old Story - En Attendant Ana
¡Ay! Mi Suerte - Casta
Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys
Contact - Kelela
Reina - Casta
Keeping Up With The Grandchildren, Yeah - James Yorkston, Nina Persson, The Second Hand Orchestra
Easy Now - Noel Gallagher´s High Flying Birds
Por ti, mi amor - Casta
Be On Your Way - Daughter
Bulerías: Cielito Lindo / De Cien Dificultades - La Niña de los Peines