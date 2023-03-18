59:10

Tú eres la ruina mía - Casta

Nubes - dani

Long Live The Strange - Gaz Coombes

No dejemos que se apague - Casta

Moment - Joesef

Same Old Story - En Attendant Ana

¡Ay! Mi Suerte - Casta

Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys

Contact - Kelela

Reina - Casta

Keeping Up With The Grandchildren, Yeah - James Yorkston, Nina Persson, The Second Hand Orchestra

Easy Now - Noel Gallagher´s High Flying Birds

Por ti, mi amor - Casta

Be On Your Way - Daughter

Bulerías: Cielito Lindo / De Cien Dificultades - La Niña de los Peines