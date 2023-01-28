59:15

Capítulo dedicado al director de coros Stephen Layton:

TAVENER: Song for Athene (5.32). The Choir of the Temple Church, The Holst Singers. Dir.: S. Layton. MARTINU: Romance Z Pampelisek (13.03). Coro de Cámara de los Países Bajos. Dir.: S. Layton. HOWELLS: A Hymn for St. Cecilia (3.07). Simon Bland (org.), Coro de Trinity College de Cambridge. Dir.: S. Layton. PÄRT: Salve Regina (12.13). Christopher Bowers-Broadbent (org.), Polyphony. Dir.: S. Layton. LAURIDSEN: O Magnum Mysterium (6.41). Polyphony. Dir.: S. Layton. WHITACRE: Cloudburst (8.25). Polyphony. Dir.: S. Layton. JENKINS: The Armed Man – A Mass for Peace: Benedictus (4.02). Polyphony. Dir.: S. Layton.