01:00:05

BEETHOVEN: Coro para los príncipes aliados (1.48). BBC Singers, Orq. Sinf. de la BBC. Dir.: A. Davis. SCHOENBERG: Friede auf Erden, op. 13 (9.07). BBC Singers. Dir.: P. Boulez. BRITTEN: Christ’s Nativity (16.19). Margaret Feaviour (sop.), Judith Harris (mezz.), BBC Singers. Dir.: S. Bedford. CHILCOTT: The modern man I sing (7.41). BBC Singers. Dir.: B. Chilcott. BINGHAM: Gleams of a remoter world (6.49). BBC Singers. Dir.: D. Hill. TIPPETT: A Child of our time: selección (12.11). Jennifer Adams-Barbaro (sop.), Jacqueline Fox (mezz.), Robert Johnston (ten.), Stuart Mac Intyre (bar.), BBC Singers. Dir.: S. Cleobury.