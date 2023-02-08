Amordiscos   These foolish things 08/02/2023 01:02:38

En #Amordiscos comenzamos a pulir metales con brass bands incendiarias, suenan bongos, timbales y percusión contagiosa, pianos dolientes y saxofones y trompetas de otro planeta. Todo al servicio de grandes versiones de canciones populares, reinventadas en las manos de estos músicos excepcionales.



 

Black or white - LESTER BOWIE’S BRASS FANTASY

Ghost town - HOT 8 BRASS BAND

El Manicero - THE PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND

I’m walking - SANDY NELSON

Hully gully bongo - PRESTON EPPS

Louie, Louie - MONGO SANTAMARIA

Tico tico - CHARLIE PARKER AND HIS ORCHESTRA

The Theme from Black Orpheus - PAUL DESMOND

A hard day’s night - RAMSEY LEWIS TRIO

These foolish things - THELONIOUS MONK

Over the rainbow - CHET BAKER

My favorite things - JOHN COLTRANE

