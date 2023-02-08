Amordiscos These foolish things 08/02/2023 01:02:38
En #Amordiscos comenzamos a pulir metales con brass bands incendiarias, suenan bongos, timbales y percusión contagiosa, pianos dolientes y saxofones y trompetas de otro planeta. Todo al servicio de grandes versiones de canciones populares, reinventadas en las manos de estos músicos excepcionales.
Black or white - LESTER BOWIE’S BRASS FANTASY
Ghost town - HOT 8 BRASS BAND
El Manicero - THE PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND
I’m walking - SANDY NELSON
Hully gully bongo - PRESTON EPPS
Louie, Louie - MONGO SANTAMARIA
Tico tico - CHARLIE PARKER AND HIS ORCHESTRA
The Theme from Black Orpheus - PAUL DESMOND
A hard day’s night - RAMSEY LEWIS TRIO
These foolish things - THELONIOUS MONK
Over the rainbow - CHET BAKER
My favorite things - JOHN COLTRANE