Amordiscos Un tesoro escondido llamado Ted Hawkins 23/11/2022 56:55
Ted Hawkins, el músico callejero de Venice Beach, el trotamundos y buscavidas, el demente y drogadicto, el hombre despojado de toda suerte con un don excepcional, su maravillosa voz y sus dolientes y preciosas canciones.
Put in a cross - TED HAWKINS
Sweet baby - TED HAWKINS
Baby - TED ‘SOUL’ HAWKINS
Watch your step - TED HAWKINS
Sorry you’re sick - TED HAWKINS
I gave up all I had - TED HAWKINS
Cold & bitter tears - TED HAWKINS
One hundred miles - TED HAWKINS
Bring it on home to me - TED HAWKINS
Ladder Of Success - TED HAWKINS
Green eyed girl -TED HAWKINS
Groovy little things - TED HAWKINS
There stand the glass - TED HAWKINS
You've Changed - TED HAWKINS
Baby- Tina-Marie Hawkins And Elizabeth Hawkins
Peace & happiness - TED HAWKINS