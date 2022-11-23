56:55

Ted Hawkins, el músico callejero de Venice Beach, el trotamundos y buscavidas, el demente y drogadicto, el hombre despojado de toda suerte con un don excepcional, su maravillosa voz y sus dolientes y preciosas canciones.





Put in a cross - TED HAWKINS

Sweet baby - TED HAWKINS

Baby - TED ‘SOUL’ HAWKINS

Watch your step - TED HAWKINS

Sorry you’re sick - TED HAWKINS

I gave up all I had - TED HAWKINS

Cold & bitter tears - TED HAWKINS

One hundred miles - TED HAWKINS

Bring it on home to me - TED HAWKINS

Ladder Of Success - TED HAWKINS

Green eyed girl -TED HAWKINS

Groovy little things - TED HAWKINS

There stand the glass - TED HAWKINS

You've Changed - TED HAWKINS

Baby- Tina-Marie Hawkins And Elizabeth Hawkins

Peace & happiness - TED HAWKINS