En #Amordiscos seguimos los pasos de una sombra, del productor y compositor más enigmático de la era Brill Building, un personaje misterioso llamada Shadow Morton, creador de aquellos melodramas en forma de canción de las Shangri-Las, un icono para bandas glam punk, un chaval de la calle que llegó a lo más alto en los sesenta que reivindicamos guiados por la cuidada selección de Ace Records, ‘The Shadow Morton Story’.
Hot Rod - THE MARKEYS FEATURING GEORGIE MORTON
Leader of the pack - THE SHANGRI-LAS
Only seventeen - THE BEATLE-ETTES
Remember (Walking’ in the sand) - THE SHANGRI-LAS
Give him a great big kiss - THE SHANGRI-LAS
Sophisticated boom boom - THE GOODIES
You don’t know - ELLIE GREENWICH
Past, present and future - THE SHANGRI-LAS
Society’s child (Baby I’ve been thinking) - JANIS IAN
So soft, so warm - THE NU-LUVS
Stop the clock - THE SHAGGY BOYS
Season of the witch, Pt 2 - VANILLA FUDGE
Puss’n’ boots - THE NEW YORK DOLLS
Great big kiss - JOHNNY THUNDERS
I’ll never learn - THE SHANGRI-LAS
Dressed in black - SHADOW MORTON