54:14

En #Amordiscos seguimos los pasos de una sombra, del productor y compositor más enigmático de la era Brill Building, un personaje misterioso llamada Shadow Morton, creador de aquellos melodramas en forma de canción de las Shangri-Las, un icono para bandas glam punk, un chaval de la calle que llegó a lo más alto en los sesenta que reivindicamos guiados por la cuidada selección de Ace Records, ‘The Shadow Morton Story’.





Hot Rod - THE MARKEYS FEATURING GEORGIE MORTON

Leader of the pack - THE SHANGRI-LAS

Only seventeen - THE BEATLE-ETTES

Remember (Walking’ in the sand) - THE SHANGRI-LAS

Give him a great big kiss - THE SHANGRI-LAS

Sophisticated boom boom - THE GOODIES

You don’t know - ELLIE GREENWICH

Past, present and future - THE SHANGRI-LAS

Society’s child (Baby I’ve been thinking) - JANIS IAN

So soft, so warm - THE NU-LUVS

Stop the clock - THE SHAGGY BOYS

Season of the witch, Pt 2 - VANILLA FUDGE

Puss’n’ boots - THE NEW YORK DOLLS

Great big kiss - JOHNNY THUNDERS

I’ll never learn - THE SHANGRI-LAS

Dressed in black - SHADOW MORTON







