Amordiscos

Un 12 de abril de hace 40 años R.E.M. publicaba su debut discográfico titulado ‘Murmur’. Estos chavales de Athens, Georgia, se convirtieron así en la avanzadilla del incipiente rock alternativo que florecía en las radios universitarias, que radiaban fantásticos discos como algunos de los elegidos en aquel fructífero 1983.





Radio Free Europe - R.E.M. ( Murmur)

Pilgrimage - R.E.M. ( Murmur)

Talk about the passion - R.E.M. ( Murmur)

Add it up - VIOLENT FEMMES (Violent femmes)

Fall to the ground - THE THREE O’CLOCK (Sixteen Tambourines)

Everywhere at once- THE PLIMSOULS (Everywhere at once)

Within your reach - THE REPLACEMENTS (Hootenanny)

Everything falls apart - HÜSKER DÜ ( Everything falls apart)

Sell or be sold - MINUTEMEN (What makes a man start fires?)

Institutionalized - SUICIDAL TENDENCIES (Suicidal tendencies)

Lagartija Nick - BAUHAUS (Burning from the inside)

Up the down escalator - THE CHAMELEONS (Script from the Bridge)

This must be the place (Naive Melody) - TALKING HEADS (Speaking in tongues)

True love Pt.2 - X (More fun in the new world)