Meet me in the bathroom

57:39

En #Amordiscos viajamos a Nueva York a inicios del siglo XXI, al revival post punk, a la electrónica festiva y furiosa, al anti folk, a una amalgama variopinta de bandas que impulsaron el renacimiento de la escena musical de la ciudad.

The city never sleeps - JONATHAN FIRE EATER

We’ve been had - THE WALKMEN

The trial of the century - FRENCH KICKS

Nyc’s like a graveyard - THE MOLDY PEACHES

Meet me in the bathroom - THE STROKES

New York city cops - THE STROKES

Yeah! New York - YEAH YEAH YEAHS

House of jealous lovers - THE RAPTURE

Daft punk is playing at my house - LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

Dance to the underground - RADIO 4

Ambulance -TV ON THE RADIO

NYC - INTERPOL

New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down - LCD SOUNDSYSTEM