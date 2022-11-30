Amordiscos Meet me in the bathroom 30/11/2022 57:39
En #Amordiscos viajamos a Nueva York a inicios del siglo XXI, al revival post punk, a la electrónica festiva y furiosa, al anti folk, a una amalgama variopinta de bandas que impulsaron el renacimiento de la escena musical de la ciudad.
The city never sleeps - JONATHAN FIRE EATER
We’ve been had - THE WALKMEN
The trial of the century - FRENCH KICKS
Nyc’s like a graveyard - THE MOLDY PEACHES
Meet me in the bathroom - THE STROKES
New York city cops - THE STROKES
Yeah! New York - YEAH YEAH YEAHS
House of jealous lovers - THE RAPTURE
Daft punk is playing at my house - LCD SOUNDSYSTEM
Dance to the underground - RADIO 4
Ambulance -TV ON THE RADIO
NYC - INTERPOL
New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down - LCD SOUNDSYSTEM