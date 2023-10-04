Dedicamos este Amordiscos a un proyecto fascinante, a The Jeffrey Lee Pierce Sessions Project, en el que brillantes músicos y amigos conservan las canciones del líder de The Gun Club vivas y palpitantes. Se acaba de publicar la cuarta entrega con nuevo material construído a través de esqueletos, demos o canciones inéditas. Una verdadera delicatessen.
Sex beat - THE GUN CLUB
On The Other Side – NICK CAVE & DEBBIE HARRY
Tiger Girl – THE AMBER LIGHTS
Going Down The Red River – JIM JONES AND THE RIGHTEOUS MIND
The journey is long - LYDIA LUNCH & JEFFREY LEE PIERCE
Nobody’s city - IGGY POP, NICK CAVE (FEAT. THURSTON MOORE)
Ain’t My Problem Baby - SLIM CESSNA’S AUTO CLUB
Zonar rose - KEITH MORRIS, STEVEN MCDONALD, TY SEGALL & JOHN DWYER
The breaking hands - MARK LKANEGAN & ISOBEL CAMPBELL
Body and soul - ASTRO - UNICORN
The jungle book - TAV FALCO’S PANTHER BURNS
Constant waiting -THE SADIES
Free to walk - THE RAVEONETTES
Ramblin’ mind - DAVID EUGENE EDWARDS
Desire by blue river - CYPRESS GROVE