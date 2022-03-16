58:04

Saboreamos recientes discos de versiones y tributo a grandes músicos. Escucha transformaciones fantásticas de canciones favoritas.







Can’t forget - THE LEMONHEADS

These days - CAT POWER

I’ll be your mirror - COURTNEY BARNETT

Teenage dream - MARC ALMOND

I’m your man - SHAY MOULDER

Who has seen the wind? - DAVID BYRNE, YO LA TENGO

Kiss me deadly - CHUCK PROPHET

Running back - BRIGHT EYES

Lust for life/Sixteen - JD MCPHERSON

Police on my back - DIPLOMATICS

Keep on dancing - PEDICO

Tale of my lost love - LA LUZ

The universe - THE BUCHERETTES