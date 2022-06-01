52:07

Lo primero que miramos hoy son tus pies. Te abrimos las puertas de par en par lleves lo que lleves, zapatos de gamuza azul, botas para el desierto, tacones de aguja, unas martins…¿Preparados?





In these shoes? - KIRSTY MACCOLL

These boots are made for walkin’ - NANCY SINATRA

Walk a mile - HOLLY GOLIGHTLY

Walk a mile in my shoes - BRYAN FERRY

Boogie shoes - KC & THE SUNSHINE BAND

Stranger in blue suede shoes - KEVIN AYERS

Cold, cold shoes - THE FLESHTONES

Goody two shoes - ADAM ANT

Dames, booze, chains and boots - THE CRAMPS

High heels and mini skirt - THE MONSTERS

Venus in bother boots - THE NIPLE ERECTORS

Desert boots - BEN VAUGH

Betty Lou’s got a new pair of shoes - NEIL YOUNG

Put the shoes on Willie - BO DIDDLEY

Walking shoes - WANDA JACKSON