Amordiscos Camina una milla en mis zapatos 01/06/2022 52:07
Lo primero que miramos hoy son tus pies. Te abrimos las puertas de par en par lleves lo que lleves, zapatos de gamuza azul, botas para el desierto, tacones de aguja, unas martins…¿Preparados?
In these shoes? - KIRSTY MACCOLL
These boots are made for walkin’ - NANCY SINATRA
Walk a mile - HOLLY GOLIGHTLY
Walk a mile in my shoes - BRYAN FERRY
Boogie shoes - KC & THE SUNSHINE BAND
Stranger in blue suede shoes - KEVIN AYERS
Cold, cold shoes - THE FLESHTONES
Goody two shoes - ADAM ANT
Dames, booze, chains and boots - THE CRAMPS
High heels and mini skirt - THE MONSTERS
Venus in bother boots - THE NIPLE ERECTORS
Desert boots - BEN VAUGH
Betty Lou’s got a new pair of shoes - NEIL YOUNG
Put the shoes on Willie - BO DIDDLEY
Walking shoes - WANDA JACKSON