58:12

Esta semana en #Amordiscos recordamos a los Beastie Boys, tres amigos que revolucionaron los cimientos del hip hop. Se cumplen diez años de la muerte de Adam Yauch, MCA, una fuerza creativa insustituible y 30 de la publicación de Check your head, el disco que volvería a cambiarlo todo.





Jimmy James - BEASTIE BOYS (Check your head)

So what’cha want - BEASTIE BOYS (Check your head)

Lighten up - BEASTIE BOYS (Check your head)

The sounds of science - BEASTIE BOYS ( Paul’s Boutique)

Fight for your right - BEASTIE BOYS (Licensed to III)

Cooky Puss - BEASTIE BOYS (Some old bullshit)

Tough guy - BEASTIE BOYS ( III Communication)

Sabotage - BEASTIE BOYS ( III Communication)

Intergalactic - BEASTIE BOYS (Hello Nasty)

Body Movin’ - BEASTIE BOYS (Hello Nasty)

Ch -Check it out - BEASTIE BOYS ( To the 5 Boroughs)

Triple trouble - BEASTIE BOYS ( To the 5 Boroughs)

The Kangaroo rat - BEASTIE BOYS (The mix-up)

Pow - BEASTIE BOYS ( The In Sound from Way Out!)

Make some noise - BEASTIE BOYS (Hot sauce committee (Pt.2))

In 3’s - BEASTIE BOYS (Check your head)