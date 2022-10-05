Esta semana en #Amordiscos recordamos a los Beastie Boys, tres amigos que revolucionaron los cimientos del hip hop. Se cumplen diez años de la muerte de Adam Yauch, MCA, una fuerza creativa insustituible y 30 de la publicación de Check your head, el disco que volvería a cambiarlo todo.
Jimmy James - BEASTIE BOYS (Check your head)
So what’cha want - BEASTIE BOYS (Check your head)
Lighten up - BEASTIE BOYS (Check your head)
The sounds of science - BEASTIE BOYS ( Paul’s Boutique)
Fight for your right - BEASTIE BOYS (Licensed to III)
Cooky Puss - BEASTIE BOYS (Some old bullshit)
Tough guy - BEASTIE BOYS ( III Communication)
Sabotage - BEASTIE BOYS ( III Communication)
Intergalactic - BEASTIE BOYS (Hello Nasty)
Body Movin’ - BEASTIE BOYS (Hello Nasty)
Ch -Check it out - BEASTIE BOYS ( To the 5 Boroughs)
Triple trouble - BEASTIE BOYS ( To the 5 Boroughs)
The Kangaroo rat - BEASTIE BOYS (The mix-up)
Pow - BEASTIE BOYS ( The In Sound from Way Out!)
Make some noise - BEASTIE BOYS (Hot sauce committee (Pt.2))
In 3’s - BEASTIE BOYS (Check your head)