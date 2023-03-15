55:24

Suculentas delicias noventeras en #Amordiscos. Celebramos los 30 años de cinco discos fantásticos que os servimos en porciones de tres canciones. Contamos con Frank Black, Paul Westerberg, Matthew Sweet, Teenage Fanclub y The Lemonheads.







I heard Ramona sing - FRANK BLACK (Frank Black)

Old black dawning - FRANK BLACK (Frank Black)

Adda Lee - FRANK BLACK (Frank Black)

Knockin on mine - PAUL WESTERBERG ( 14 songs)

Runaway wind - PAUL WESTERBERG ( 14 songs)

Down love - PAUL WESTERBERG ( 14 songs)

Dinosaur Act - MATTHEW SWEET (Altered beast)

Someone to pull the trigger - MATTHEW SWEET (Altered beast)

Time capsule - MATTHEW SWEET (Altered beast)

Hang on - TEENAGE FANCLUB ( Thirteen)

Radio - TEENAGE FANCLUB ( Thirteen)

Song to the cynic - TEENAGE FANCLUB ( Thirteen)

The great big no - THE LEMONHEADS (Come on feel The Lemonheads)

It’s about time - THE LEMONHEADS (Come on feel The Lemonheads)

Rest assured - THE LEMONHEADS (Come on feel The Lemonheads)