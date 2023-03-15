Suculentas delicias noventeras en #Amordiscos. Celebramos los 30 años de cinco discos fantásticos que os servimos en porciones de tres canciones. Contamos con Frank Black, Paul Westerberg, Matthew Sweet, Teenage Fanclub y The Lemonheads.
I heard Ramona sing - FRANK BLACK (Frank Black)
Old black dawning - FRANK BLACK (Frank Black)
Adda Lee - FRANK BLACK (Frank Black)
Knockin on mine - PAUL WESTERBERG ( 14 songs)
Runaway wind - PAUL WESTERBERG ( 14 songs)
Down love - PAUL WESTERBERG ( 14 songs)
Dinosaur Act - MATTHEW SWEET (Altered beast)
Someone to pull the trigger - MATTHEW SWEET (Altered beast)
Time capsule - MATTHEW SWEET (Altered beast)
Hang on - TEENAGE FANCLUB ( Thirteen)
Radio - TEENAGE FANCLUB ( Thirteen)
Song to the cynic - TEENAGE FANCLUB ( Thirteen)
The great big no - THE LEMONHEADS (Come on feel The Lemonheads)
It’s about time - THE LEMONHEADS (Come on feel The Lemonheads)
Rest assured - THE LEMONHEADS (Come on feel The Lemonheads)